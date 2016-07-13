Soccer-Forward Jese joins Las Palmas on loan from PSG
MADRID, Jan 31 Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season.
July 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chinese championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, July 13 Shandong Luneng 4 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guangzhou Evergrande 17 13 3 1 36 8 42 2 Jiangsu Suning 17 9 5 3 25 16 32 3 Shanghai SIPG 17 8 6 3 28 12 30 4 Hebei China Fortune 17 9 3 5 22 19 30 5 Shanghai Shenhua 17 6 7 4 27 17 25 6 Henan Jianye 17 7 4 6 14 17 25 7 Guangzhou R-F 17 6 4 7 19 22 22 7 Tianjin Teda 17 5 7 5 19 22 22 9 Beijing Guo'an 16 5 6 5 15 14 21 10 Liaoning Whowin 16 5 5 6 20 27 20 11 Yanbian Fude 17 5 4 8 20 22 19 12 Chongqing Lifan 17 4 6 7 19 26 18 13 Hangzhou Greentown 17 5 3 9 13 20 18 14 Shandong Luneng 17 4 4 9 19 25 16 ------------------------- 15 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 17 3 5 9 13 26 14 16 Changchun Yatai 17 3 4 10 11 27 13 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 16 Yanbian Fude v Jiangsu Suning (0730) Guangzhou R-F v Tianjin Teda (1135) Hebei China Fortune v Beijing Guo'an (1135) Henan Jianye v Chongqing Lifan (1135) Liaoning Whowin v Shandong Luneng (1135) Sunday, July 17 Changchun Yatai v Guangzhou Evergrande (1135) Hangzhou Greentown v Shijiazhuang Ever Bright (1135) Shanghai Shenhua v Shanghai SIPG (1135)
MADRID, Jan 31 Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season.
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.
Jan 31 Alexandre Pato has become the latest high-profile player to move to China with the Brazilian striker joining Tianjin Quanjian for the new Super League (CSL) season.