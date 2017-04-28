Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chinese championship matches on Friday Friday, April 28 Guangzhou R-F 1 Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guangzhou R-F 7 5 1 1 13 7 16 2 Shanghai SIPG 6 4 1 1 15 6 13 3 Guangzhou Evergrande 6 4 1 1 13 8 13 4 Shandong Luneng 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 5 Shanghai Shenhua 6 3 1 2 13 9 10 6 Hebei China Fortune 6 2 3 1 7 7 9 7 Chongqing Lifan 6 2 3 1 6 6 9 8 Tianjin Quanjian 6 2 3 1 5 5 9 9 Beijing Guo'an 6 2 2 2 6 6 8 10 Tianjin Teda 6 2 2 2 5 6 8 11 Liaoning Whowin 6 1 3 2 8 10 6 12 Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng 7 1 3 3 6 8 6 13 Changchun Yatai 6 1 1 4 5 12 4 14 Henan Jianye 6 0 3 3 2 5 3 ------------------------- 15 Yanbian Fude 6 0 2 4 2 8 2 16 Jiangsu Suning 6 0 2 4 4 12 2 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Liaoning Whowin v Beijing Guo'an (0730) Tianjin Quanjian v Jiangsu Suning (0730) Yanbian Fude v Changchun Yatai (0730) Hebei China Fortune v Tianjin Teda (1135) Henan Jianye v Guangzhou Evergrande (1135) Sunday, April 30 Chongqing Lifan v Shanghai SIPG (1135)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.