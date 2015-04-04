Soccer-Daley takes Blind bit of notice to father's sacking
AMSTERDAM, March 27 Daley Blind was among the first to react to the sacking of his father Danny as coach of the Netherlands national side by posting a supportive message on social media.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Chinese championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 Chongqing Lifan 1 Hangzhou Greentown 2 Liaoning Whowin 2 Changchun Yatai 2 Friday, April 3 Beijing Guo'an 2 Shanghai Shenhua 0 Guangzhou R-F 4 Guizhou Renhe 0 Henan Jianye 2 Guangzhou Evergrande 1 Shanghai Shenxin 1 Shandong Luneng 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Beijing Guo'an 4 3 1 0 7 1 10 2 Shandong Luneng 4 3 0 1 11 5 9 3 Shanghai Shenhua 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 4 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 5 Liaoning Whowin 4 2 2 0 7 5 8 6 Henan Jianye 4 2 1 1 8 6 7 7 Guangzhou Evergrande 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 8 Guangzhou R-F 4 2 0 2 7 4 6 9 Hangzhou Greentown 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 10 Jiangsu Sainty 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 11 Guizhou Renhe 4 1 0 3 2 8 3 12 Changchun Yatai 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 13 Shijiazhuang Yongchang FC 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 14 Tianjin Teda 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 ------------------------- 15 Chongqing Lifan 4 0 1 3 5 10 1 16 Shanghai Shenxin 4 0 0 4 4 12 0 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 Tianjin Teda v Shanghai SIPG (1135) Jiangsu Sainty v Shijiazhuang Yongchang FC (1145)
March 27 Japan will need resilience and variety to claim a third successive World Cup qualifying victory when they host Thailand on Tuesday, Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has said.