Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Chinese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Chongqing Lifan 1 Shanghai SIPG 1 Saturday, April 29 Hebei China Fortune 4 Tianjin Teda 0 Henan Jianye 2 Guangzhou Evergrande 4 Liaoning Whowin 2 Beijing Guo'an 4 Tianjin Quanjian 2 Jiangsu Suning 2 Yanbian Fude 1 Changchun Yatai 0 Friday, April 28 Guangzhou R-F 1 Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guangzhou Evergrande 7 5 1 1 17 10 16 2 Guangzhou R-F 7 5 1 1 13 7 16 3 Shanghai SIPG 7 4 2 1 16 7 14 4 Shandong Luneng 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 5 Hebei China Fortune 7 3 3 1 11 7 12 6 Beijing Guo'an 7 3 2 2 10 8 11 7 Shanghai Shenhua 6 3 1 2 13 9 10 8 Chongqing Lifan 7 2 4 1 7 7 10 8 Tianjin Quanjian 7 2 4 1 7 7 10 10 Tianjin Teda 7 2 2 3 5 10 8 11 Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng 7 1 3 3 6 8 6 12 Liaoning Whowin 7 1 3 3 10 14 6 13 Yanbian Fude 7 1 2 4 3 8 5 14 Changchun Yatai 7 1 1 5 5 13 4 ------------------------- 15 Henan Jianye 7 0 3 4 4 9 3 16 Jiangsu Suning 7 0 3 4 6 14 3 15-16: Relegation
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara