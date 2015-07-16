July 16 Brazil forward Robinho has joined former Selecao coach Luiz Felipe Scolari at Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande on a six-month deal, the club said on Thursday.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan attacker, known for his elaborate stepovers, was also heavily linked with Abu Dhabi club Al Jazira after the 31-year-old ended his third spell at Santos recently.

Robinho was part of the Brazil side that exited the recent Copa America tournament following a quarter-final penalty shootout defeat by Paraguay.

He will join the four-times reigning Chinese champions, who appointed 2002 World Cup winning coach Scolari last month after sacking Italian Fabio Cannavaro after less than half a season in charge.

Scolari has been quick to make changes and signed Brazilian midfielder Paulinho from English outfit Tottenham Hotspur recently for a reported fee of around $15 million.

Guangzhou, the 2013 AFC Champions League winners, are not the only Chinese club to have spent money on expensive internationals with Shanghai Shenhua also paying $14.5 million to Turkish side Besiktas for Senegal international Demba Ba. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)