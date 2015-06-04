SAO PAULO, June 4 Former Brazil manager Luiz Felipe Scolari has signed a two-and-a-half year contract to coach Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande, his agent said on Thursday.

Scolari, who left Gremio last month after a poor start to the Brazilian league season, turned down offers from clubs in Russia and Turkey to try his luck in the Far East.

He replaced Italian Fabio Cannavaro and will be the second top Brazilian coach in the Chinese league alongside Cuca, who manages Shandong Luneng.

Scolari was Brazil coach when they crashed out in the World Cup semi-finals 7-1 to Germany on home soil last year. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)