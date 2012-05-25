By Royston Chan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI May 25 Former Argentina national coach
Sergio Batista landed at Shanghai's Pudong Airport on Friday for
talks with Chinese soccer club Shanghai Shenhua about becoming
their new boss.
When asked by Reuters whether he was in town to sign for the
club as their manager, the 49-year-old simply nodded.
Club spokesperson Ma Yue was at the airport to greet him.
"We are close to signing him as head coach, there are just a few
details to sort out," he said, adding that Batista would not be
ready to take charge for this Sunday's Chinese Super League game
at home to Guizhou Renhe.
One of Batista's party, who did not give his name but
identified himself as the Argentine's manager, said Batista is
set to sign a formal contract on Saturday.
With Chinese clubs enjoying a boom with heavy financial
investment, instant results are expected.
League leaders Guangzhou Evergrande sacked Lee Jang-soo last
week and replaced him with former World Cup winning coach
Marcello Lippi despite the South Korean winning the Chinese
league title last year and getting them through to the last 16
of the Asian Champions League.
Shangai languish in 14th place of 16 teams in the CSL, with
just 11 points from 11 matches - 14 points behind the leaders.
The club signed French striker Nicolas Anelka from Chelsea
in December on a two-year deal worth a reported $300,000 a week.
Much was expected of the 33-year-old, but the much-travelled
former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Fenerbahce striker has scored
just two goals this season.
He took on coaching responsibilities last month when his
compatriot, former France international Jean Tigana, was sacked
after four months at the helm.
"I don't know this coach," Anelka said of Batista on
Thursday. "I haven't heard anything about this from the club. I
have only learnt this from the media.
"If that is going to happen, there is a huge problem of
communication between me and the club, because of the language
barrier. I am not aware of anything that is happening."
Shanghai continues to be linked with Anelka's former team
mate and Champions League final goalscorer and match-winner
Didier Drogba, who announced earlier this week he was leaving
Chelsea.
(Writing by Ossian Shine in Singapore. Editing by Patrick
Johnston)