By Royston Chan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Dec 15 Former French
international Jean Tigana will land in Shanghai on Saturday to
put the finishing touches to a deal which will see him manage
Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, the club told
Reuters on Thursday.
Tigana, who has managed in France, England and Turkey, quit
as coach of Bordeaux earlier this year, and is now expected to
steer the Chinese side who earlier this week announced the
signing of Chelsea's French striker Nicola Anelka.
"Jean Tigana will arrive in Shanghai ... and we will have
final talks with him on the details of his contract," club
spokesman Ma Yue said by telephone.
"His coaching contract will be for one year because that was
what he had proposed during initial talks.
"If the results on the field are good, we will be talking
about an extension. He will bring in his own coaching team for
this assignment."
Ma said he did not anticipate there being any problems or
barriers to Tigana signing up, and that he was expected to be
formally announced on Sunday.
Earlier this week Shanghai unveiled Anelka as their striker
on a deal reported to be worth in the region of $300,000 per
week for two years.
Club director Zhou Jun also told Reuters the ambitious
outfit were working to pull off another major transfer coup by
signing his Chelsea team mate Didier Drogba.
"It's like with the opening up of China," Zhou said near the
club's Pudong training ground. "We needed to bring in the good
stuff from foreign countries for us to learn from."
Shanghai finished a lowly 11th in the league last season,
but the club has the financial muscle of internet tycoon and
club owner Zhu Jun behind them and are showing they can compete
with anyone in the transfer market.
