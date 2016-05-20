* Stellar masterminded Gareth Bale's record transfer

By Adam Jourdan

SHANGHAI, May 20 Four Chinese investor groups are locked in a more than $140 million bidding war for one of the world's most powerful soccer agencies, UK-based Stellar Group, a source said, a sign that China's appetite for sport is outgrowing trophy club investments.

According to documents reviewed by Reuters and a source with direct knowledge of the talks, bidders include model car maker Rastar Group, which last year bought a majority stake in Spanish soccer club Espanyol.

A deal for Stellar Group, founded by British agent Jonathan Barnett, would be a major addition to China's fast-expanding roster of global football assets, which includes stakes in England's Manchester City, Spain's Atletico Madrid and a growing domestic league.

Earlier this week, Chinese entrepreneur Xia Jiantong bought struggling English club Aston Villa.

Barnett is one of football's so-called "super" agents, the sports world's jet-set equivalent of investment bankers, who broker multi-million dollar deals to trade players between clubs. Stellar Group was behind Wales international Gareth Bale's record-breaking 86 million pound ($125 million) move to Real Madrid in 2013.

A deal, if secured, would give the winning Chinese buyer access to some of the most connected football agents, and a list of high-profile players at a time when China is ploughing money into grassroots academies, television rights and transfer deals for overseas stars.

The Chinese Super League, still way behind European leagues in terms of quality and prestige, spent around 340 million euro ($381.5 million) in the latest winter transfer window, more even than the cash-flush English market.

Stellar Group could cost around 900 million yuan ($137.5 million) said the source, adding prices had only been verbally discussed. The person said Barnett was planning to travel to China at the end of the month to meet the suitors.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the valuation.

The person, who asked not to be named because the negotiations had not been made public, declined to disclose the names of the other three investor groups.

Reuters could not immediately reach Rastar for comment. Barnett did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

The investment would be another boost to China's global soccer profile, and music to the ears of avid fan President Xi Jinping, who has made it a goal to one day win the World Cup.

Stellar Group represents hundreds of athletes, including footballers Bale and current England internationals Joe Hart, Luke Shaw, Phil Jagielka and Danny Drinkwater, according to transfermarkt.com.

($1 = 0.6862 pounds) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Ian Geoghegan)