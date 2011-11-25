* New coaching method bags two championships in a year

* Seeks to cultivate sportsmanship in next generation

SHANGHAI Nov 25 Chinese soccer great Sun Wen began coaching women's football only a year ago but already her team has bagged gold in two national championships.

Awarded FIFA's Woman Player of the Century in 2002, Sun took over as coach of the Shanghai SMG women's soccer team last December, at the invitation of her mentor, Ma Liangxing.

"I come to share. I want to share my experience, my understanding and my passion with these young players," she told Reuters in her dormitory in the suburbs of Shanghai.

"Hopefully, I can also impart to them some of the values of life I deem important."

The soft-spoken and philosophical Sun has shifted boldly away from traditional coaching methods, a fact that has not gone unnoticed.

Chinese athletes usually begin professional life in youth sports schools around age 10. They go through rigorous training without much exposure to the outside world and strive for selection to the national squad. Soccer players are no different.

"Some players are still used to the pushy training routines they received all through their athletic years. There will be a transition for them." Sun said.

Apart from designing more customised training routines for individual players, Sun also places more emphasis on building sportsmanship and team spirit.

"Lessons learned on the pitch about competition and team-play will not only help improve their scores, but also boost their future development in other business."

After nearly twenty years spent with her beloved soccer, Sun now looks beyond championships and prizes.

At Shanghai's Fudan University, where she studied for a Bachelor's degree, Sun discovered the wisdom of Buddhism. Having read sutras for years, she now adopts Buddhist philosophy and wants to focus more on the process and the journey.

PASSION IS A MUST

Pointing to Apple Inc co-founder Steve Jobs' autobiography at the corner of the sofa, Sun said she has found great resonance with Jobs.

"He thinks the process of pursuing perfection is the biggest reward of life. If everyone thinks this way, everything would be easier. We just work for soccer and the future of these girls."

Men's soccer in China has been hurt by corruption scandals, and match-fixing has eroded healthy development of the sport, frustrating its enormous fan base.

"We focus too much on the result," Sun said, noting the setbacks that have dogged the development of Chinese soccer.

"Starting from teenager soccer, personal interest is neglected. Primary school principals only want the glory of champions, without giving the least thought about kids' character cultivation. We've missed the prime age."

Disappointed by the lack of sportsmanship among young players, Sun finds that few girls have true passion for soccer.

Sun chose to go professional at 13, much later than other players, but did it out of personal interest and at the cost of giving up admission to a prestigious middle school in Shanghai.

"Passion is a must. Passion does not guarantee success. But if you lack passion, success definitely won't come."

