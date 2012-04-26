April 26 Former France international Jean Tigana
has been sacked as head coach of Shanghai Shenhua after a poor
start to the season and with players saying they were unhappy
with his training, the Chinese Super League side said on
Thursday.
Tigana joined three assistant coaches who were sacked
earlier this month by the big-spending club.
"We have terminated Tigana's contract because the team's
performance during the matches he was in charge was not good and
players also reflected that training methods were inadequate,"
Ma Yue, the club's spokesperson, told Reuters.
The club, in a statement, named Frenchman Jean-Florent
Ikwange Ibenge as the acting head coach and also said French
striker Nicolas Anelka will continue in his dual role as player
as well as member of the coaching staff.
Asked whether Ibenge would remain in charge until the end of
the season, Ma said the club was still considering their options
for the position.
(Reporting by Royston Chan; writing by Amlan Chakraborty;
editing by Karolos Grohmann)