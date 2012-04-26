April 26 Former France international Jean Tigana has been sacked as head coach of Shanghai Shenhua after a poor start to the season and with players saying they were unhappy with his training, the Chinese Super League side said on Thursday.

Tigana joined three assistant coaches who were sacked earlier this month by the big-spending club.

"We have terminated Tigana's contract because the team's performance during the matches he was in charge was not good and players also reflected that training methods were inadequate," Ma Yue, the club's spokesperson, told Reuters.

The club, in a statement, named Frenchman Jean-Florent Ikwange Ibenge as the acting head coach and also said French striker Nicolas Anelka will continue in his dual role as player as well as member of the coaching staff.

Asked whether Ibenge would remain in charge until the end of the season, Ma said the club was still considering their options for the position.

