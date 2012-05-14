(Adds more quotes)
By Neil Johnston
MANCHESTER, England May 14 Even the sun shone
for Manchester City as the Premier League champions celebrated
their long-awaited and dramatic title win with a euphoric
victory parade on Monday.
Twelve months ago Manchester United's players needed
umbrellas after it rained on their celebrations following a
record 19th English championship.
But under clear skies, 24 hours after an extraordinary 3-2
victory over Queens Park Rangers secured their first title for
44 years, Manchester's streets were transformed into a sea of
blue as up to 100,000 City supporters lined the pavements.
Many fans on the two-mile route were too young to recall
City's last title triumph in 1967-68 when they finished two
points clear of United.
Others, with their team trailing QPR 2-1 in stoppage time,
had poured out of the Etihad Stadium believing Roberto Mancini's
side had blown the title before late goals by Edin Dzeko and
Sergio Aguero snatched it from United's grasp on goal
difference.
"It was an incredible day yesterday but the support we've
seen here on the streets today almost matches it," said City
goalkeeper Joe Hart.
"The fans are brilliant and that they think so much of me
means everything. They know this is my club and the only place I
want to be."
Over the years City have been mocked by United fans and this
was their chance for payback.
As the United players drowned their sorrows two miles away
at the club's annual player of the year awards night at Old
Trafford, City players and fans partied on the streets.
Manager Mancini wore a blue and white City scarf as he waved
to supporters, many with their faces painted in the club's
colours, from the steps of Manchester town hall.
"I love our supporters they are incredible and I really love
days like this," Mancini said.
"I hope we have many more. I didn't sleep much at all last
night because it was impossible with the emotions of what
happened on Sunday. But I am very happy. I need a rest now - we
all do - so we can come back fresh for the start of next
season."
Graham Jackson, a 64-year-old City supporter, summed up the
mood of euphoria.
"I thought I was going to my grave and never see them win it
so I am so made up, I tell you," he said.
Another, Gary Aldridge, added: "I have never seen so many
grown men cry, on the streets, it's just unbelievable."
TEVEZ BANNER
City's former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez brought
a touch of controversy to the celebrations by holding up a
banner depicting what appeared to be a mocked-up tombstone for
his former manager Alex Ferguson.
The banner, which read "RIP Fergie", sparked fury on the
social networking site Twitter as United fans condemned the
Argentinian's actions.
It was unclear where Tevez obtained the banner but he did
not have it when he boarded the bus to begin the tour of the
city centre at Albert Square.
It may have been a reference to Ferguson's famous response
to a 2009 question as to whether or not United would ever be
underdogs against City. "Not in my lifetime," he said.
There were a couple of notable absentees from the parade in
City's controversial Italian forward Mario Balotelli and
influential midfielder Yaya Toure.
Balotelli had flown back to Italy following his
international call-up for next month's European Championship.
He also missed the FA Cup parade last season, which marked
the end of City's 35-year wait for a trophy, after being granted
permission to return home.
Toure, a driving force in City's title charge, was in Monaco
receiving treatment for an injury suffered against QPR.
But even their absence failed to spoil the party, certainly
not for the man selling inflatable European Cups who did a
roaring trade.
Next year City fans will hope their team is parading the
real Champions League trophy through the streets of Manchester.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)