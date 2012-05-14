* 100,000 City fans line the streets
* Tevez in banner controversy
* City make apology
(Adds City apology over Tevez banner)
By Neil Johnston
MANCHESTER, England, May 14 Even the sun shone
for Manchester City as the Premier League champions celebrated
their long-awaited and dramatic title win with a euphoric
victory parade on Monday.
Twelve months ago Manchester United's players needed
umbrellas after it rained on their celebrations following a
record 19th English championship.
But under clear skies, 24 hours after an extraordinary 3-2
victory over Queens Park Rangers secured their first title for
44 years, Manchester's streets were transformed into a sea of
blue as up to 100,000 City supporters lined the pavements.
Not for the first time, however, Carlos Tevez clouded the
issue, the controversial City striker holding a banner saying
"RIP Fergie", a clear jibe at his former United manager Alex
Ferguson which brought a swift apology from his club.
"The creation of the tasteless material is in itself
reprehensible and in accepting and brandishing it, Carlos has
made a significant error of judgment," a City spokesman was
quoted as saying.
"The club wishes to express its sincerest apologies to Sir
Alex Ferguson and Manchester United Football Club for any
offence or distress caused."
Tevez also apologised.
"I got carried away in the excitement of the moment and I
certainly didn't mean any disrespect to Sir Alex Ferguson, who I
admire as a man and a manager," he said.
Many fans on the two-mile route were too young to recall
City's last title triumph in 1967-68 when they finished two
points clear of United.
Others, with their team trailing QPR 2-1 in stoppage time,
had poured out of the Etihad Stadium believing Roberto Mancini's
side had blown the title before late goals by Edin Dzeko and
Sergio Aguero snatched it from United's grasp on goal
difference.
"It was an incredible day yesterday but the support we've
seen here on the streets today almost matches it," said City
goalkeeper Joe Hart.
"The fans are brilliant and that they think so much of me
means everything. They know this is my club and the only place I
want to be."
PAYBACK CHANCE
Over the years City have been mocked by United fans and this
was their chance for payback.
As the United players drowned their sorrows two miles away
at the club's annual player of the year awards night at Old
Trafford, City players and fans partied on the streets.
Manager Mancini wore a blue and white City scarf as he waved
to supporters, many with their faces painted in the club's
colours, from the steps of Manchester town hall.
"I love our supporters they are incredible and I really love
days like this," Mancini said.
"I hope we have many more. I didn't sleep much at all last
night because it was impossible with the emotions of what
happened on Sunday. But I am very happy. I need a rest now - we
all do - so we can come back fresh for the start of next
season."
Graham Jackson, a 64-year-old City supporter, summed up the
mood of euphoria.
"I thought I was going to my grave and never see them win it
so I am so made up, I tell you," he said.
Another, Gary Aldridge, added: "I have never seen so many
grown men cry, on the streets, it's just unbelievable."
There were a couple of notable absentees from the parade in
City's controversial Italian forward Mario Balotelli and
influential midfielder Yaya Toure.
Balotelli had flown back to Italy following his
international call-up for next month's European Championship.
He also missed the FA Cup parade last season, which marked
the end of City's 35-year wait for a trophy, after being granted
permission to return home.
Toure, a driving force in City's title charge, was in Monaco
receiving treatment for an injury suffered against QPR.
But even their absence failed to spoil the party, certainly
not for the man selling inflatable European Cups who did a
roaring trade.
Next year City fans will hope their team is parading the
real Champions League trophy through the streets of Manchester.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)