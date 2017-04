OSAKA Dec 13 Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande scored twice in the last 10 minutes, including a stoppage time winner from midfielder Paulinho, in a stunning 2-1 win over America in the Club World Cup on Sunday.

The Chinese side, led by former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, could even afford to miss an open goal when they were trailing 1-0 as they earned a place in Thursday's semi-final against Barcelona in Yohokama.

The Mexicans appeared to be on course for a comfortable win when Oribe Peralta headed them ahead 10 minutes into the second half.

But Zheng Long equalised with 10 minutes remaining after a break down the left and Brazilian midfielder Paulinho headed a dramatic winner from a corner in stoppage time. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)