Oct 11 Draw for the FIFA Club World Cup to be played in Morocco from Dec. 10 to 20: Playoff round: Dec. 10 - Moghreb Tétouan (Morocco) v Auckland City (New Zealand) Quarter-finals: Dec. 13 - African champions v Moghreb Tétouan/Auckland City Dec. 13 - Cruz Azul (Mexico) v Asia champions Semi-finals: Dec 16 - Real Madrid (Spain) v Cruz Azul/Asian champions Dec 17 - San Lorenzo (Argentina) v Moghreb Tétouan/Auckland City/African champions * Africa will be represented by ES Setif (Algeria) or AS Vita Club (DR Congo) and Asia by Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) or Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia). (Compiled by Nick Said)