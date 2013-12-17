AGADIR, Morocco Dec 17 Bayern Munich made predictably light work of Asian champions Guangzhou Evergrande, dispatching the Chinese side 3-0 in their Club World Cup semi-final and hitting the woodwork five times on Tuesday.

Franck Ribery and Mario Mandzukic, aided by poor defending, scored twice in a five-minute spell before halftime to put Bayern in control and Mario Goetze completed the win early in the second half against determined but lightweight opponents.

Guangzhou goalkeeper Zeng Cheng prevented further goals with some good saves in the second half and his team mates defended doggedly to keep the score respectable.

The Bavarians will face either South American champions Atletico Mineiro or Moroccan champions Raja Casablanca, who meet on Wednesday, in Saturday's final.

Bayern completely dominated the first half, with 70 per cent of possession, and sometimes gave the impression they could score at will.

Thiago Alcantara hit the post with a shot on the turn and Toni Kroos blasted a long-range shot against the underside of the bar. The ball bounced down on to the line, back into the play and the referee, with the aid of goal line technology, played on.

The European champions broke through five minutes before halftime when the Guangzhou defence failed to clear the ball and Ribery scored with a shot which went under the goalkeeper.

Four minutes later, Huang Bowen lost possession on the edge of the area and Thiago Alcantara chipped the ball across to the far post where an unmarked Mandzukic stooped to head the second.

The second half had barely started when Goetze added a third with a looping shot from outside the area which took a slight deflection off a defender.

Goetze, Ribery and Xherdan Shaqiri all hit the post as Guangzhou avoided a complete humiliation.

