By Brian Homewood AGADIR, Morocco, Dec 16 A factbox on the four semi-finalists at the Club World Cup. Bayern Munich meet Guangzhou Evergrande in Agadir on Tuesday (1930 GMT) and Atletico Mineiro face Raja Casablanca in Marrakech on Wednesday (1930). Raja Casablanca (Morocco): Founded: 1949 Titles: Moroccan league champions: 11 times. Moroccan Cup: 7. African Champions League: 3. CAF Cup: 1. Route to the tournament: Unlike the other semi-finalists, Raja are not continental champions but qualified for the tournament as champions of the host nation Morocco, winning the title in the 2012/13 season. Current form: An indifferent fifth in the 2013/14 Moroccan league, a performance which prompted them to sack coach Mohamed Fakhir one week before the start of the tournament. The team: Most of the squad are Moroccan league players with a sprinkling of international caps between them and, in one or two cases, experience abroad in countries such as Switzerland or Saudi Arabia. The Moroccan national team itself is made up almost entirely of players based with European clubs and those who remain in Morocco are generally the ones who are not good enough to earn a move abroad, or are just starting their careers. There are also some low-key imports including midfielder Kouko Guehi from Ivory Coast. None of the players are well-known outside Morocco. The coach: Faouzi Benzarti. Took over one week before the competition started after his predecessor Fakhir was dismissed. The 63-year-old Tunisian has coached at six clubs in his homeland as well as the national teams of his own country and Libya. Estimated transfer market value of the squad: 9.5 million euros ($13.04 million). Average home attendance: n/a * * * * Atletico Mineiro (Brazil): Founded: 1908 Titles: Brazilian championship winners: 1. Minas Gerais state championship winners: 42. Libertadores Cup: 1. Conmebol Cup: 2. Route to the tournament: Finished second in the 2012 Brazilian championship to qualify for this season's South American Libertadores Cup. They won the Libertadores the hard way, surviving a late penalty miss against Tijuana and beating both Newell's Old Boys and Paraguayan side Olimpia on penalties. Current form: Atletico devoted most of their energy to winning the Libertadores and their Brazilian championship campaign took second fiddle. Having won the title in July, they fielded a reserve team in several matches, at one stage suffering a run of five games without a win. Eventually recovered to finish eighth in the Brazilian championship which concluded at the start of this month. The team: An ageing team of well-respected if unremarkable professionals, most of whom have done the rounds of clubs in Brazil and, in some cases, have had the odd spell abroad. The exceptions are the mercurial former World Player of the Year Ronaldinho and former CSKA Moscow, Everton and Manchester City striker Jo. Thirty-year-old goalkeeper Victor was regarded as the hero of their Libertadores campaign. The coach: Cuca. Has coached nearly 20 different Brazilian teams, some of them more than once, including Flamengo, Fluminense, Gremio, Botafogo, Santos, Coritiba and Sao Paulo. His teams can be relied upon to play attractive, attacking football although he had earned a reputation as a nearly man for frequently missing out on major titles until he led Atletico to the Libertadores title. Estimated transfer market value of the squad: 35.4 million euros Average home attendance: 11,436 * * * * Bayern Munich (Germany) Founded: 1900 Titles: German champions 23 times (22 since the Bundesliga was founded in 1963). German Cup winners: 16. European Cup/Champions League winners: 5. European Cup Winners' Cup champions: 1. UEFA Cup/Europa League winners: 1. Intercontinental Cup: 2. Route to the tournament: Won the European Champions League in May, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final. They had qualified for the Champions League with a second-placed finish in the Bundesliga in 2011/12. Current form: Have lost only two games all season, the German Supercup match against Borussia Dortmund and a Champions League tie at home to Manchester City. They lead the Bundesliga by seven points, having won 14 and drawn two of their matches. They have also reached the German Cup quarter-finals and last sixteen of the Champions League, keeping them on course to repeat last season's extraordinary treble. The team: Just about every player in the Bayern squad is a full international, countries represented including Germany, Netherlands, France, Brazil, Croatia, Belgium, Austria and Peru. They include some of the world's top players such as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defender Philipp Lahm, midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and forwards Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. Six of their players were on the original 23-man list for the Player of the Year award. The coach: Pep Guardiola. Produced one of football's greatest ever teams during his four seasons with Barcelona, with their distinctive tiki-taka possession game. After a one-year sabbatical, he is now trying to do the same with Bayern Munich. Estimated transfer market value of the squad: 487.2 million euros Average home attendance: 71,000 * * * * Guangzhou Evergrande (China) Founded: Founded as a professional team in 1993. Previously existed as a semi-professional side since 1954. Titles: Chinese Super League: 3. Chinese Cup: 1. Asian Champions League: 1. Route to the tournament: Won the 2013 Asian Champions League after a marathon campaign which took them to Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia and Qatar. Qualified for the Champions League as the 2012 Chinese champions. Current form: Emphatically won the Chinese League again this year, winning 24 and losing only once in their 30-match campaign to finish 18 points clear at the top. Also reached the Chinese Cup final but missed out on the double by losing 2-0 to Guizhou Moutai. Completed their season by winning the Asian Champions League. Overall, they played 50 games, winning 37 and losing three. The team: Guangzhou is basically the backbone of the China national side with three South American players thrown in. Sun Xiang, Zhang Linpeng, Feng Xiaoting, Zhao Xuri, Asian Player of the Year and China captain Zheng Zhi, Huang Bowen and Gao Lin are all experienced internationals. However, the real stars are the South American trio, Argentine playmaker Dario Conca and the Brazilian pair of Elkeson and Muriqui, none of whom have been capped at senior international level. The coach: Marcello Lippi. One of Europe's most successful coaches. Won five Serie A titles and one Champions League with Juventus, then led Italy to World Cup victory in 2006. He suffered a rare failure when he returned for 2010 and they were knocked out in the group stage. He is now weaving his magic in China where he has won three successive league titles with Guangzhou and the Asian Champions League. Estimated transfer market value of the squad: 20.97 million euros Average home attendance: 40,428 Source for transfer market values: (www.transfermarkt.de) ($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Editing by Josh Reich)