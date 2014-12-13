RABAT Dec 13 John Irving's second-half strike led Auckland City to a stunning North African double as they defeated Algerian side ES Setif 1-0 to reach the Club World Cup semi-finals for the first time on Saturday.

The New Zealand part-timers, who qualified as champions of Oceania and are making a record sixth appearance at the tournament, had already beaten Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan on penalties in their preliminary round clash on Wednesday.

They followed that up by dumping out the fancied African champions with Irving, a former reserve team player at Everton, grabbing the winner on 52 minutes when Tim Payne's corner fell to him on the edge of the penalty area.

He cut inside the defender and fired a low drive through a crowd of players that goalkeeper Sofiane Khedairia got a hand to but could not keep out.

Auckland will face San Lorenzo of Argentina, qualified as Copa Libertadores champions, in a semi-final in Marrakesh on Wednesday. (Writing by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Toby Davis)