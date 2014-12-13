RABAT Dec 13 Western Sydney Wanderers' stunning year ended on a waterlogged pitch and with a rash of red cards as they let a late lead slip to lose 3-1 after extra time to Mexican side Cruz Azul in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup on Saturday.

Wanderers, who finished the game with nine men, were two minutes from a dream semi-final meeting with Real Madrid after a long-range strike from Iacopo La Rocca had given them a second-half lead.

But Gerardo Torrado equalised with a penalty for Cruz Azul and then converted a second spot-kick in extra time, either side of a goal from forward Hugo Pavone.

Wanderers, who defied the odds to overcome much wealthier Asian powerhouses and win the continent's Champions League in November, lost Matthew Spiranovic to a second bookable offence 16 minutes from the end of normal time.

They were then dealt a further blow when captain Nikolai Topor-Stanley followed him off the pitch in extra time.

Cruz Azul play Real in their semi-final in Rabat on Tuesday, while Wanderers play off for fifth place with African champions ES Setif a day later in Marrakesh. (Writing by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Toby Davis)