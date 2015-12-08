TOKYO Dec 8 A factbox on the seven teams taking part at the Club World Cup which starts on Thursday:

* * * *

TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo):

Founded: 1939 as FC Saint-Georges. Later become known as FC Englebert, then TP (Tout Puissant) Englebert and finally TP Mazembe Englebert.

Titles: African champions: 5 times; African Cup Winners' Cup winners: once. Democratic Republic of Congo (formally Zaire) champions 14 times; DRC Cup winners 5 times.

Current form: Unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions. Leaders of the DRC Super League with 11 wins and two draws in 13 games.

The team: One of the wealthiest clubs in Sub-Saharan Africa thanks to investment from chairman Moise Katumbi, which has enabled them to attract players from a number of African countries.

They also boast one of the best youth academies in Africa and their own jet to fly the team to away games.

Goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba is their most easily identifiable player thanks to his unique goal celebration where he bounces around his penalty area on his backside.

Became the first team from outside Europe and South America to reach the final when they faced Inter Milan in 2010.

The coach: Patrice Carteron. Former defender who played for a number of French clubs. Has coached Cannes and Dijon at home, then took Mali to the 2013 African Nations Cup. Joined TP Mazembe later that year.

Estimated Transfer market value of the squad: 7.5 million euros ($8.15 million)

* * * *

River Plate (Argentina).

Founded: 1901.

Titles: South American champions: 3 times. Argentine champions: 36 times.

Current form: Finished a modest ninth in the Argentine championship which ended in November and were last month knocked out of the Copa Sudamericana by fellow Argentines Huracan.

The team: Reflects the state of South American club football. The squad includes a few young players, such as Atletico Madrid-bound Matias Kranevittier, who have yet to leave for Europe; some veterans, such as Javier Saviola and Lucho Gonzalez, who have returned home to play out their careers, and regular club players who have not played abroad.

Winners of the old Intercontinental Cup in 1986 when they beat Steaua Bucharest.

The coach: Marcelo Gallardo. A gifted attacking midfielder in a playing career which took him to Monaco and Paris St Germain. The 39-year-old has proved a revelation as a coach, winning three major titles in less than two years at River in addition to the Uruguayan championship title he won with Nacional.

Estimated Transfer market value of the squad: 57.40 million euros ($62.37 million)

* * * *

Barcelona (Spain).

Founded: 1899

Titles: European champions: 5 times; European Cup Winners' Cup winners: 4 times; World club champions: 2 times; Spanish champions: 23 times; Spanish cup winners; 27 times.

Current form: Almost unstoppable. Before Saturday's 1-1 draw with Valencia, they had won their last seven games and scored 28 goals. Top of La Liga with 34 points from 14 games and have won their Champions League group.

The team: An all-star outfit boasting some of the world's top players, cherry-picked from around the world. Won the competition in 2009 and 2011, although they suffered a shock defeat to Brazil's Internacional in 2006. Also beaten by Sao Paulo in the old Intercontinental Cup final in 1992.

The coach: Luis Enrique. Former midfielder who played for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Spain. The 45-year-old took over at Barcelona last season and immediately led them to a league, cup and Champions League treble. Previously coached AS Roma and Celta.

Estimated Transfer market value of the squad: 689.5 million euros ($749.21 million)

* * * *

Guangzhou Evergrande (China)

Founded: Founded as a professional team in 1993. Previously a semi-professional side since 1954.

Titles: Asian Champions League 2: Chinese Super League: 5. Chinese Cup: 1.

Current form: Crowned Chinese champions in October with 19 wins, 10 draws and one defeat in 30 games and won the Asian Champions League in November. Unbeaten since May, a run of 27 games in all competitions.

The team: The dominant force in Chinese football, having won the last five national titles. Guangzhou are basically the backbone of the China national side with five Brazilians, including former Real Madrid forward Robinho, added to the mix. Reached the semi-finals on their previous appearance in 2013.

The coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari. Fiery Brazilian who led his country to the World Cup title in 2002, then took Portugal to a Euro final and World Cup semi-final. Trying to rebuild his career after leading a disastrous Brazil World Cup campaign last year which ended in a 7-1 defeat to Germany. Took over in May and still unbeaten.

Estimated Transfer market value of the squad: 43.3 million euros ($47.05 million)

* * * *

America (Mexico)

Founded: 1916

Titles: CONCACAF Champions League: 6. Mexican league: 16 (including four in the amateur era)

Current form: Results have been indifferent since they won the CONCACAF Champions League (CCL) in April. They are sixth in the Mexican championship and topped a weak qualifying group this season's CCL.

The team: Owned by broadcaster Televisa, America are Mexico's richest and most successful club. They still sign players from around Latin America although do not boast the array of top internationals they once used to. Semi-finalists on their previous appearance in 2006.

The coach: Ignacio Ambriz. Former Mexico international who took over in May having been sacked by Queretaro earlier this year. The 50-year-old has yet to win a major title as coach.

Estimated Transfer market value of the squad: 38.1 million euros ($41.40 million)

* * * *

Auckland City (New Zealand)

Founded: 2004

Titles: Oceania Champions League: 7. New Zealand league: 6

Current form: Began their season last month and have started with three wins and a draw.

The team: A mix of local semi-professionals, imports with professional experience in the lower tiers in their homeland and youngsters hoping to turn professional. Taking part for a record seventh time, they had a dream run to the semi-finals last year.

The coach: Ramon Tribulietx. Spaniard who has been in charge since 2010, having been promoted from assistant. Has helped them win five successive Oceania Champions League titles. Earlier in his career he worked on the coaching staff at Spanish third-tier sides Sant Andreu, Figueres and Castelldefels.

Estimated Transfer market value of the squad: 5.45 million euros ($5.92 million)

* * * *

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Founded: 1938; renamed Sanfrecce Hiroshima in 1992. They changed identities a number of times in-between -- basically variations on either Toyo Kogyo Syukyu Club or Mazda Sports Club.

Titles: Japan Soccer League 5 times: J-League: 3 times.

Current form: Won the J-League last week, beating Gamba Osaka 4-3 on aggregate in the two-leg final. Unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions.

The team: Made up almost exclusively of Japanese league players with almost no national team experience. Mihael Mikic (Croatia) and Douglas (Brazil) are the only foreign players. Beat Auckland City on their previous appearance in 2012 when they reached the quarter-finals.

The coach: Hajime Moriyasu. Former Japan defender, the 47-year-old is in his third stint in charge of the team as has won two J-League titles with them.

Estimated Transfer market value of the squad: 14.53 million euros ($15.79 million)

(Source for transfer values: transfermarkt.de)

($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Compiled by Brian Homewood in Zurich,; Editing by Neville Dalton)