MARRAKECH Dec 21European champions Bayern Munich added the Club World Cup to their collection of trophies when they comfortably swept past Raja Casablanca 2-0 in the final on Saturday.

Defender Dante and Thiago Alcantara scored in the first 22 minutes as Bayern followed up the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble they won last season.

Raja, who stunned South American champions Atletico Mineiro to reach the final, were comprehensively outplayed and offered only the occasional threat.

Bayern coach Pep Guardiola had won the tournament twice before with Barcelona while the Bavarians lifted the old Intercontinental Cup twice, in 1976 and 2001. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)