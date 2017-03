MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 20 Real Madrid won the Club World Cup after they beat South American champions San Lorenzo 2-0 in the final on Saturday.

Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale scored either side of halftime as the European champions, given fanatical support by most of the Marrakech crowd, also clocked up their 22nd successive win in all competitions. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)