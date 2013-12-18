MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 18 Raja Casablanca scored twice in the last 10 minutes to stun Brazil's Atletico Mineiro 3-1 in their Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday and earn a place in the final against Bayern Munich.

Mohaine Moutaouali fired home a controversial penalty in the 83rd minute and Vivien Mabide wrapped it up in stoppage time with a breakaway goal amid chaotic scenes.

Mouhssine Iajour had given Raja, who qualified as champions of host nation Morocco, the lead early in the second half before Ronaldinho curled a free kick in off the post to level for the South American champions.

It will be only the second time since the tournament has been played in its current format in 2005 that the final has not been between a South American and European team. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)