(Refiles to add dropped word in final para)

MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 16 European champions Real Madrid sailed into the Club World Cup final by crushing Cruz Azul 4-0 on Tuesday.

Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Isco netted while Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas saved a Gerardo Torrado penalty when the score was 2-0.

The Mexican side, who have far more limited resources than the Spaniards, did their best to make a game of it but were chasing shadows from the moment Bale headed Real's third goal five minutes into the second half.

Real were given fanatical backing by the Marrakech crowd and responded by turning on the party tricks in the second half including an attempted rabona on the half-volley by Cristiano Ronaldo.

They next meet San Lorenzo or Auckland City, who face each other on Wednesday, in Saturday's final. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)