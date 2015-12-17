YOKOHAMA, Japan Dec 17 Guangzhou will "learn by getting hit" after their 3-0 defeat against European champions Barcelona in the Club World Cup on Thursday, manager Luiz Felipe Scolari said.

The former Brazil coach had no arguments with the scoreline after the Asian and Chinese champions lost at the semi-final stage for the second time in three years, having been beaten by the same score against Bayern Munich in 2013.

"Our strategy was good up to a certain point, but Barcelona are different, a fantastic team," Scolari told reporters.

"Barcelona's school of football is unquestionable. We tried to do what was possible. Whether you play against Barcelona or watch them, it's always enjoyable.

"A lot of teams have learned from Barca and we learned a little bit more today.

"You learn by getting hit," he added.

Thursday's defeat was Scolari's first since he took over at Guangzhou in June.

His mix of Chinese and Brazilian players have since gone on to win the Chinese Super League for the fifth year in a row and the Asian Champions League.

"I want to thank the players for a fantastic year, for all they did, for their dedication and goodwill they have shown throughout," said the 67-year-old.

"When you play these games, you learn how to play good football, how to work the ball well, how to behave tactically," he added. "Chinese football has evolved but it needs more time to catch up." (editing by Justin Palmer)