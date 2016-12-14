(Corrects spelling of Kanazaki in fourth para)

OSAKA, Japan Dec 14 Kashima Antlers became the first Japanese side to reach the Club World Cup final when they beat Colombia's South American champions Atletico Nacional 3-0 on Wednesday.

Kashima's first goal came after 33 minutes when Shoma Doi converted a penalty given for an off-the-ball trip after video evidence was used for the first time to award a spot kick.

Yasushi Endo scored the Antlers' second after 83 minutes when he took advantage of an error by goalkeeper Franco Armani to backheel a loose ball into the empty net.

Atletico's heads went down and two minutes later substitute Yuma Suzuki, who had just come on, sidefooted home a third from close range after Mu Kanazaki's ball across the face of goal.

The result means the Japanese champions will face the winners of Thursday's semi-final between Real Madrid and Mexico's Club America. The final is scheduled for Sunday. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)