RABAT Dec 11 Asian champions Western Sydney Wanderers have settled a pay row with their players who had threatened to boycott the Club World Cup in Morocco, the Australian club said on Thursday.

Wanderers players had been locked in a dispute over prize money for the tournament which was not part of a collective bargaining agreement signed by the players and club at the start of the season.

The announcement means their quarter-final against Mexican side Cruz Azul, the champions of the CONCACAF federation, will go ahead in Rabat on Saturday as scheduled.

"Western Sydney Wanderers have today reached a resolution with the playing group in relation to the allocation of FIFA Club World Cup prize money ahead of its first match against Cruz Azul," the club said in a statement.

"The club and players are united in their focus to proudly represent their members, sponsors, the Western Sydney community and Australian football as a whole in the FIFA Club World Club in Morocco.

"The terms of resolution will remain confidential and no further comment will be made in relation to this matter by either party."

Wanderers, who are bottom of the domestic A-League with no wins in their first nine matches, will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals on Tuesday should they overcome the Mexican side

No Asian team has reached the final since the competition started in its current format in 2005.

Oceania champions Auckland City kicked off the tournament by beating Moghreb Tetouan, champions of host nation Morocco, 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Wednesday's preliminary round match.

