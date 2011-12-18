Dec 18 List of winners and runners-up of the Club World Cup since its inauguration as the Intercontinental Cup in 1960 after Barcelona beat Santos 4-0 in the final in Yokohama on Sunday.

Year Winners Runners-up Results

1960 Real Madrid Penarol 0-0, 5-1

1961 Penarol Benfica 0-1, 5-0, 2-1

1962 Santos Benfica 3-2, 5-2

1963 Santos AC Milan 2-4, 4-2, 1-0

1964 Inter Milan Independiente 0-1, 2-0, 1-0

1965 Inter Milan Independiente 3-0, 0-0

1966 Penarol Real Madrid 2-0, 2-0

1967 Racing Club Celtic 0-1, 2-1, 1-0

1968 Estudiantes Manchester Utd 1-0, 1-1

1969 AC Milan Estudiantes 3-0, 1-2

1970 Feyenoord Estudiantes 2-2, 1-0

1971 Nacional Panathinaikos 1-1, 2-1

1972 Ajax Amsterdam Independiente 1-1, 3-0

1973 Independiente Juventus 1-0

1974 Atletico Madrid Independiente 0-1, 2-0

1975 Not Played

1976 Bayern Munich Cruzeiro 2-0, 0-0

1977 Boca Juniors Bor. M'gladbach 2-2, 3-0

1978 Not Played

1979 Olimpia Malmo 1-0, 2-1

1980 Nacional Nottingham Forest 1-0

1981 Flamengo Liverpool 3-0

1982 Penarol Aston Villa 2-0

1983 Gremio SV Hamburg 2-1

1984 Independiente Liverpool 1-0

1985 Juventus Argentinos Juniors 2-2

(Juventus won 4-2 on penalties)

1986 River Plate Steaua Bucharest 1-0

1987 Porto Penarol 2-1 aet

1988 Nacional PSV Eindhoven 2-2 aet

(Nacional won 7-6 on penalties)

1989 AC Milan Atletico Nacional 1-0

1990 AC Milan Olimpia 3-0

1991 Red Star Belgrade Colo Colo 3-0

1992 Sao Paulo Barcelona 2-1

1993 Sao Paulo AC Milan 3-2

1994 Velez Sarsfield AC Milan 2-0

1995 Ajax Amsterdam Gremio 0-0 aet

(Ajax won 4-3 on penalties)

1996 Juventus River Plate 1-0

1997 Borussia Dortmund Cruzeiro 2-0

1998 Real Madrid Vasco da Gama 2-1

1999 Manchester United Palmeiras 1-0

2000* Boca Juniors Real Madrid 2-1

2001 Bayern Munich Boca Juniors 1-0 aet

2002 Real Madrid Olimpia 2-0

2003 Boca Juniors AC Milan 1-1 aet

(Boca won 3-1 on penalties)

2004 Porto Once Caldas (Colombia) 0-0 aet

(Porto won 8-7 on penalties)

2005 Sao Paulo Liverpool 1-0

2006 Internacional Barcelona 1-0

2007 AC Milan Boca Juniors 4-2

2008 Manchester Utd LDU Quito 1-0

2009 Barcelona Estudiantes 2-1 aet

2010 Inter Milan TP Mazembe 3-0

2011 Barcelona Santos 4-0

* In 2000 Boca Juniors won the Intercontinental Cup and Corinthians the first Club World Cup, played as one-off tournament when they beat Vasco da Gama 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw. The current format was introduced in 2005.

(Compiled by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)