Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
TOYOTA, Japan Dec 9 Monterrey (Mexico) 3 Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) 1 - result of Sunday's first quarter-final at the FIFA Club World Cup at Toyota Stadium.
Goals:
Monterrey - Jesus Corona 9, Cesar Delgado 77, 84
Ulsan - Lee Keun-ho 88
Halftime: 0-1
Attendance: 20,353 (Compiled by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur