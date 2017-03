Feb 16 Colombian side Deportivo Cali were forced to abandon their own coach and take a police bus to Sunday's match against Deportes Tolima after their driver was found to be drunk, the club said.

"Our squad had to get to the stadium in a police bus after a routine stop on the road there detected that the bus driver was over the legal limit of alcohol," the club added in a statement.

The Cali side said the driver for the 330km trip was not an employee of theirs and that the home side was responsible for providing transport to the game.

The disruption clearly left the Cali players with a hangover as they lost the match 4-1. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)