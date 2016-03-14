BOGOTA, March 14 Colombia's players' union has warned that the scrapping of night games to save on energy costs may lead to matches being played in temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius putting health at risk.

The league last week declared an end to night games in Colombia's first and second divisions after the government called for energy saving measures as reserves run low.

But with 2015 the hottest year on record and 2016 shaping up to be even warmer, the union is sounding alarm bells about the impact of the weather on games that kick off during the day.

"The schedule of professional games in our country should be decided more by sporting criteria than economic criteria and give priority to the health and conditions of professional players to ensure a better spectacle," the Colombian Association of Professional Footballers said in a statement on Monday.

"Our members have expressed their concern at this unilateral decision," the union added. "The people running football in Colombia avoid giving the footballers a say."