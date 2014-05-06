UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
May 6 Colombia will play World Cup warm-up matches against Senegal and Jordan in Buenos Aires, home city of their Argentine coach Jose Pekerman, the Colombian Football Federation said on Tuesday.
"On their way to the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the Colombian national team will play two friendly preparation matches in Buenos Aires against Senegal on Saturday May 31 and Jordan on Friday June 6," it said on its website (www.fcf.com.co).
The match venues would be announced in the coming days, it added.
Colombia, who are waiting on the recovery of top striker Radamel Falcao, face Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C at the World Cup finals, which begin on June 12. (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
