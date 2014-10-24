BOGOTA Oct 24 Colombia will follow up their friendly against the United States in November with a match against Slovenia, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said on Friday.

World Cup quarter-finalists Colombia, who are third in the FIFA rankings, will meet Slovenia in Ljubljana on Nov. 18, while the FCF announced last week they would play the U.S. in London on Nov. 14.

Colombia are preparing for the Copa America in Chile next year and then begin their qualification campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Slovenia are second in their qualification group for Euro 2016 with six points from three matches, three behind leaders England. The U.S. are preparing to defend their CONCACAF Gold Cup title in July. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)