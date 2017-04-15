April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Jaguares 2 Cortulua 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 11 9 2 0 22 4 29 2 Independiente Medellin 12 8 1 3 21 12 25 3 Jaguares 13 6 4 3 11 10 22 4 Pasto 12 5 4 3 19 11 19 5 Deportivo Cali 12 5 4 3 17 10 19 6 Alianza Petrolera 12 5 3 4 15 15 18 7 Millonarios 12 5 2 5 16 9 17 8 Patriotas Boyaca 12 4 5 3 12 11 17 ------------------------- 9 La Equidad 12 5 2 5 10 11 17 10 Bucaramanga 12 4 4 4 9 10 16 11 Santa Fe 12 4 4 4 9 12 16 12 America 12 4 3 5 14 15 15 13 Tolima 12 4 2 6 14 16 14 14 Once Caldas 12 3 4 5 9 16 13 15 Tigres 12 3 4 5 5 13 13 16 Atletico Huila 12 3 3 6 9 16 12 17 Envigado 12 2 5 5 9 12 11 18 Rionegro Aguilas 12 2 5 5 5 12 11 19 Cortulua 13 2 5 6 11 20 11 20 Atletico Junior 11 2 4 5 15 17 10 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 15 Tolima v Deportivo Cali (2230) Santa Fe v Bucaramanga (2300) Sunday, April 16 Pasto v Millonarios (0045) La Equidad v Tigres (1900) Alianza Petrolera v Atletico Huila (2100) America v Once Caldas (2215) Rionegro Aguilas v Independiente Medellin (2300) Monday, April 17 Atletico Nacional v Envigado (0100)