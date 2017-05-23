Soccer-Chinese investor to buy 60 percent share of Parma
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
May 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Monday, May 22 La Equidad 2 Rionegro Aguilas 2 Sunday, May 21 Atletico Nacional 0 Deportivo Cali 0 Envigado 3 Tigres 2 Atletico Junior 1 Tolima 0 Jaguares 1 Bucaramanga 1 Saturday, May 20 Alianza Petrolera 1 Independiente Medellin 2 Millonarios 2 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Once Caldas 2 Pasto 3 Atletico Huila 2 Cortulua 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 19 15 4 0 30 5 49 2 Independiente Medellin 19 12 3 4 31 20 39 3 Pasto 19 10 5 4 30 18 35 4 Millonarios 19 10 2 7 28 16 32 5 Deportivo Cali 19 7 8 4 26 19 29 6 America 19 8 5 6 26 20 29 7 Jaguares 19 7 7 5 17 16 28 8 Santa Fe 19 7 6 6 15 19 27 ------------------------- 9 Alianza Petrolera 19 7 5 7 23 23 26 10 Bucaramanga 19 7 5 7 15 17 26 11 La Equidad 19 5 7 7 14 17 22 12 Patriotas Boyaca 19 4 9 6 14 17 21 13 Rionegro Aguilas 19 4 9 6 14 20 21 14 Atletico Junior 19 5 5 9 23 25 20 15 Once Caldas 19 5 5 9 17 28 20 16 Tolima 19 5 4 10 23 27 19 17 Tigres 19 4 7 8 11 22 19 18 Envigado 19 4 6 9 17 23 18 19 Atletico Huila 19 5 3 11 15 25 18 20 Cortulua 19 4 5 10 18 30 17 1-8: Championship play-off
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 on Wednesday and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.
