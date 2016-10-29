UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Bucaramanga 3 Cortulua 1 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Alianza Petrolera 1 Friday, October 28 Chico 2 Atletico Huila 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bucaramanga 18 9 4 5 25 17 31 2 Atletico Nacional 16 7 8 1 25 15 29 3 Tolima 17 7 8 2 23 13 29 4 Patriotas 17 8 5 4 20 15 29 5 Envigado 17 8 5 4 21 17 29 6 Santa Fe 17 8 4 5 19 13 28 7 Independiente Medellin 17 7 6 4 25 20 27 8 Alianza Petrolera 18 7 6 5 19 16 27 ------------------------- 9 Millonarios 16 8 3 5 20 18 27 10 Rionegro Aguilas 18 7 5 6 22 24 26 11 Deportivo Cali 17 7 4 6 20 16 25 12 Once Caldas 17 6 4 7 22 20 22 13 Atletico Huila 18 6 4 8 18 24 22 14 Jaguares 17 5 5 7 15 17 20 15 La Equidad 17 3 8 6 19 23 17 16 Fortaleza 17 4 4 9 18 26 16 17 Pasto 17 4 4 9 17 25 16 18 Atletico Junior 15 3 6 6 15 21 15 19 Cortulua 18 3 5 10 21 31 14 20 Chico 18 4 2 12 15 28 14 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Saturday, October 29 Fortaleza v Santa Fe (2310) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Atletico Junior v Envigado (0000) Once Caldas v Independiente Medellin (0100) Jaguares v Deportivo Cali (2015) Atletico Nacional v Patriotas (2210) Tolima v Pasto (2230) Monday, October 31 Millonarios v La Equidad (0030)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.