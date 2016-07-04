Soccer-Former striker Anelka joins Dutch club as consultant
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
July 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday Sunday, July 3 Pasto 1 Once Caldas 2 Santa Fe 1 Chico 0 Jaguares 1 Fortaleza 0 Saturday, July 2 Deportivo Cali 3 Cortulua 1 La Equidad 2 Envigado 2 Patriotas 1 Millonarios 0 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Tolima 0 Friday, July 1 Alianza Petrolera 3 Atletico Nacional 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Deportivo Cali 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Once Caldas 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Jaguares 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Patriotas 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Santa Fe 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Atletico Nacional 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 7 Alianza Petrolera 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 8 Envigado 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- 9 La Equidad 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 10 Rionegro Aguilas 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Tolima 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Bucaramanga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Huila 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atletico Junior 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Independiente Medellin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 Pasto 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 17 Chico 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Fortaleza 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Millonarios 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 20 Cortulua 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1-8: Championship play-off
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.
MILAN, Feb 1 AS Roma needed a penalty from 40-year-old forward Francesco Totti in the seventh minute of stoppage time to scrape past second-tier Cesena 2-1 in their Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday.