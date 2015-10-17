Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Aguilas Doradas 1 Chico 1 Atletico Huila 1 La Equidad 1 Friday, October 16 Patriotas 2 Cortulua 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Nacional 14 9 3 2 24 5 30 2 Alianza Petrolera 15 8 5 2 14 7 29 3 Atletico Junior 15 9 2 4 21 15 29 4 Santa Fe 15 7 5 3 22 10 26 5 Tolima 15 7 4 4 16 9 25 6 Independiente Medellin 15 7 4 4 17 15 25 7 La Equidad 16 7 3 6 20 22 24 8 Deportivo Cali 15 6 5 4 24 20 23 ------------------------- 9 Once Caldas 15 5 7 3 16 12 22 10 Millonarios 15 5 6 4 16 12 21 11 Cortulua 16 5 5 6 18 15 20 12 Envigado 15 5 5 5 15 13 20 13 Pasto 15 6 2 7 19 21 20 14 Patriotas 15 5 4 6 18 17 19 15 Aguilas Doradas 16 3 8 5 12 15 17 16 Uniautonoma FC 15 4 3 8 12 22 15 17 Chico 16 3 5 8 7 18 14 18 Atletico Huila 16 3 5 8 8 22 14 19 Cucuta 15 3 2 10 13 29 11 20 Jaguares 15 2 3 10 11 24 9 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 17 Millonarios v Jaguares (2300) Sunday, October 18 Atletico Junior v Atletico Nacional (0100) Envigado v Alianza Petrolera (1900) Independiente Medellin v Uniautonoma FC (2100) Deportivo Cali v Santa Fe (2200) Once Caldas v Cucuta (2300) Monday, October 19 Pasto v Tolima (0100)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.