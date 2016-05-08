May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Tolima 2 Santa Fe 2 Chico 3 La Equidad 4 Rionegro Aguilas 1 Pasto 1 Saturday, May 7 Atletico Nacional 1 Independiente Medellin 2 Atletico Junior 2 Deportivo Cali 0 Millonarios 1 Cortulua 2 Fortaleza 3 Patriotas 2 Jaguares 2 Alianza Petrolera 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 17 9 6 2 29 15 33 2 Atletico Nacional 16 10 2 4 35 17 32 3 Atletico Junior 17 9 5 3 25 18 32 4 Millonarios 17 9 4 4 25 15 31 5 Rionegro Aguilas 17 9 4 4 26 18 31 6 Cortulua 17 8 5 4 27 20 29 7 Santa Fe 17 8 4 5 21 18 28 8 Deportivo Cali 17 7 4 6 29 25 25 ------------------------- 9 Patriotas 17 7 4 6 18 18 25 10 Jaguares 17 6 4 7 14 24 22 11 Once Caldas 16 5 5 6 19 17 20 12 Pasto 17 4 8 5 17 20 20 13 Tolima 17 6 1 10 22 30 19 14 La Equidad 16 4 6 6 19 22 18 15 Bucaramanga 16 2 12 2 19 25 18 16 Chico 17 3 7 7 15 23 16 17 Atletico Huila 16 4 3 9 14 20 15 18 Fortaleza 17 4 3 10 15 27 15 19 Envigado 16 3 4 9 18 20 13 20 Alianza Petrolera 17 2 5 10 19 34 11 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, May 8 Bucaramanga v Envigado (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 9 Once Caldas v Atletico Huila (0100)