May 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 28
Pasto 1 Atletico Junior 2
Independiente Medellin 4 Atletico Nacional 3
Tigres 0 Atletico Huila 1
Saturday, May 27
Bucaramanga 1 America 0
Deportivo Cali 1 Millonarios 1
Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 1
Rionegro Aguilas 0 Jaguares 1
Friday, May 26
Tolima 1 La Equidad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Nacional 20 15 4 1 33 9 49
2 Independiente Medellin 20 13 3 4 35 23 42
3 Pasto 20 10 5 5 31 20 35
4 Millonarios 20 10 3 7 29 17 33
5 Jaguares 20 8 7 5 18 16 31
6 Deportivo Cali 20 7 9 4 27 20 30
7 America 20 8 5 7 26 21 29
8 Bucaramanga 20 8 5 7 16 17 29
-------------------------
9 Santa Fe 20 7 7 6 16 20 28
10 Alianza Petrolera 20 7 6 7 24 24 27
11 Patriotas Boyaca 20 5 9 6 17 18 24
12 Atletico Junior 20 6 5 9 25 26 23
13 La Equidad 20 5 8 7 15 18 23
14 Rionegro Aguilas 20 4 9 7 14 21 21
15 Atletico Huila 20 6 3 11 16 25 21
16 Tolima 20 5 5 10 24 28 20
17 Once Caldas 19 5 5 9 17 28 20
18 Tigres 20 4 7 9 11 23 19
19 Envigado 20 4 6 10 18 26 18
20 Cortulua 19 4 5 10 18 30 17
1-8: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 29
Cortulua v Once Caldas (2230)