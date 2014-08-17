Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Postobon II matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Alianza Petrolera 1 Once Caldas 0 Saturday, August 16 Millonarios 1 Pasto 1 Tolima 1 Atletico Nacional 1 Uniautonoma FC 3 La Equidad 2 Envigado 2 Chico 2 Fortaleza FC 0 Aguilas Doradas 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tolima 5 3 2 0 6 2 11 2 Aguilas Doradas 4 3 1 0 7 1 10 3 Once Caldas 5 3 1 1 9 5 10 4 Envigado 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 5 Chico 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 6 Millonarios 5 2 2 1 5 8 8 7 Santa Fe 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 8 Atletico Nacional 5 1 3 1 9 5 6 ------------------------- 9 Deportivo Cali 4 1 2 1 7 6 5 10 Alianza Petrolera 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 11 Atletico Huila 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 12 Atletico Junior 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 13 Patriotas 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 14 Independiente Medellin 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 15 Fortaleza FC 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 16 Pasto 5 0 3 2 1 6 3 17 Uniautonoma FC 5 1 0 4 5 12 3 18 La Equidad 4 0 0 4 3 7 0 1-8: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 17 Deportivo Cali v Santa Fe (2230) Patriotas v Atletico Junior (2230) Monday, August 18 Independiente Medellin v Atletico Huila (0030)
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8