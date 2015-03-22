Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Deportivo Cali 3 Atletico Nacional 1 Atletico Huila 1 Once Caldas 0 Atletico Junior 2 Millonarios 0 Saturday, March 21 Envigado 2 Jaguares 0 Santa Fe 4 Uniautonoma FC 1 Chico 1 La Equidad 2 Independiente Medellin 2 Cortulua 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Envigado 11 6 3 2 13 7 21 2 Deportivo Cali 11 6 2 3 22 15 20 3 Independiente Medellin 10 6 2 2 16 9 20 4 Atletico Nacional 10 6 1 3 20 12 19 5 Atletico Huila 11 5 3 3 15 13 18 6 Santa Fe 10 4 5 1 16 9 17 7 Tolima 10 5 2 3 16 9 17 8 Atletico Junior 10 5 1 4 14 9 16 ------------------------- 9 Patriotas 9 4 3 2 10 8 15 10 Jaguares 11 4 3 4 13 15 15 11 Once Caldas 10 3 4 3 12 13 13 12 Millonarios 9 3 3 3 11 10 12 13 Aguilas Doradas 10 3 3 4 7 8 12 14 Alianza Petrolera 10 2 6 2 7 8 12 15 Cortulua 11 3 3 5 12 15 12 16 La Equidad 10 2 3 5 7 12 9 17 Chico 11 0 8 3 9 14 8 18 Cucuta 10 1 4 5 9 20 7 19 Uniautonoma FC 11 1 3 7 6 19 6 20 Pasto 9 1 2 6 4 14 5 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, March 22 Aguilas Doradas v Tolima (2230) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 23 Pasto v Patriotas (0030) Cucuta v Alianza Petrolera (2100)
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.