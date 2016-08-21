Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Pasto 2 Atletico Huila 0 Rionegro Aguilas 1 Envigado 4 Santa Fe 1 Independiente Medellin 1 Saturday, August 20 Chico 2 Once Caldas 1 Fortaleza 1 Bucaramanga 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Junior 1 Jaguares 1 Cortulua 1 Friday, August 19 Alianza Petrolera 0 La Equidad 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tolima 9 5 4 0 15 4 19 2 Bucaramanga 9 6 1 2 12 6 19 3 Independiente Medellin 8 5 2 1 14 8 17 4 Envigado 9 4 3 2 11 8 15 5 Millonarios 10 4 2 4 9 12 14 6 Santa Fe 8 4 1 3 7 5 13 7 Atletico Nacional 7 3 3 1 10 8 12 8 Once Caldas 10 3 3 4 12 12 12 ------------------------- 9 Jaguares 8 3 2 3 8 8 11 10 Pasto 8 3 2 3 9 10 11 11 Atletico Junior 6 2 4 0 8 5 10 12 La Equidad 8 2 4 2 9 7 10 13 Patriotas 7 2 4 1 6 5 10 14 Deportivo Cali 9 3 1 5 9 10 10 15 Atletico Huila 8 3 1 4 6 8 10 16 Rionegro Aguilas 8 2 3 3 9 12 9 17 Cortulua 9 2 1 6 10 16 7 18 Fortaleza 9 2 1 6 7 14 7 19 Alianza Petrolera 8 1 3 4 5 9 6 20 Chico 8 1 1 6 5 14 4 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 21 Atletico Nacional v Millonarios (2300) Monday, August 22 Deportivo Cali v Patriotas (0100)
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)