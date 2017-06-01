Soccer-Mexico urge fans to stop homophobic chant
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's football federation (FMF) has appealed to its fans at the Confederations Cup in Russia to stop a long-used chant which soccer's governing body FIFA says is homophobic.
June 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Colombian championship Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Quarter-final Thursday, June 1, first leg Bucaramanga - Millonarios 2-2 (halftime: 0-1) America - Pasto 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Wednesday, May 31, first leg Jaguares - Atletico Nacional 1-3 (halftime: 0-1) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Thursday, June 1, first leg Deportivo Cali v Independiente Medellin (2300) Quarter-final Saturday, June 3, second leg Pasto v America (2330) Atletico Nacional v Jaguares (0115) Sunday, June 4, second leg Millonarios v Bucaramanga (2230) Independiente Medellin v Deportivo Cali (0030)
MELBOURNE, June 21 Australia coach Ange Postecoglou's high-risk 3-2-4-1 formation has been picked apart by Brazil and Germany in recent matches but defender Milos Degenek believes it can wield "magic" in their Confederations Cup clash against Cameroon.
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Tuesday Tuesday, June 20 Blooming 2 Club Petrolero 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 20 14 2 4 56 16 44 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 19 11 2 6 40 27 35 3 Oriente Petrolero 20 10 4 6 36 29 34 4 Guabira 20 10 3 7 38 29 33 5 Nacional Potosi 19 10 2 7 35 29 32 6 Blooming 20