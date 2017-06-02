June 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Colombian championship Quarter-final matches on Thursday
Quarter-final
Thursday, June 1, first leg
Deportivo Cali - Independiente Medellin 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Thursday, June 1, first leg
Bucaramanga - Millonarios 2-2 (halftime: 0-1)
America - Pasto 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Wednesday, May 31, first leg
Jaguares - Atletico Nacional 1-3 (halftime: 0-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Quarter-final
Saturday, June 3, second leg
Pasto v America (2330)
Atletico Nacional v Jaguares (0115)
Sunday, June 4, second leg
Millonarios v Bucaramanga (2230)
Independiente Medellin v Deportivo Cali (0030)