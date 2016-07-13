Soccer-Forward Jese joins Las Palmas on loan from PSG
MADRID, Jan 31 Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season.
July 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Wednesday Thursday, July 14 Alianza Petrolera Chico Postponed Pasto Millonarios Postponed Patriotas Atletico Junior Postponed Wednesday, July 13 Atletico Huila 2 Cortulua 1 Jaguares 1 Once Caldas 1 Tuesday, July 12 Independiente Medellin 0 Envigado 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Envigado 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 2 Once Caldas 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 3 Atletico Nacional 2 1 1 0 5 4 4 4 Patriotas 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 4 Tolima 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 6 Jaguares 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 7 Pasto 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 8 Deportivo Cali 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 ------------------------- 9 Fortaleza 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 9 Atletico Huila 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 11 Millonarios 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 11 Santa Fe 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 13 Cortulua 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 14 Alianza Petrolera 2 0 2 0 4 4 2 15 Atletico Junior 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 16 Bucaramanga 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 17 Independiente Medellin 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 17 Rionegro Aguilas 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 19 La Equidad 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 20 Chico 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 1-8: Championship play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, July 13 Deportivo Cali v La Equidad (2300) Tolima v Fortaleza (2300) Thursday, July 14 Santa Fe v Bucaramanga (0100) Alianza Petrolera v Chico (2300) Postponed Patriotas v Atletico Junior (2300) Postponed Friday, July 15 Pasto v Millonarios (0100) Postponed Saturday, July 16 Once Caldas v Rionegro Aguilas (2015) Fortaleza v Deportivo Cali (2200) Cortulua v Independiente Medellin (2230) Sunday, July 17 Atletico Nacional v Tolima (0045) La Equidad v Atletico Huila (2100) Atletico Junior v Santa Fe (2200) Bucaramanga v Pasto (2300) Monday, July 18 Millonarios v Alianza Petrolera (0100) Envigado v Patriotas (2300) Tuesday, July 19 Chico v Jaguares (0100)
MADRID, Jan 31 Paris St Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has taken a substantial pay cut to join his home club Las Palmas on loan for the rest of the season.
MADRID, Jan 31 Video referees are expected to be used in Spanish soccer by the 2018-19 season when they are fully approved by FIFA, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said.
Jan 31 Alexandre Pato has become the latest high-profile player to move to China with the Brazilian striker joining Tianjin Quanjian for the new Super League (CSL) season.