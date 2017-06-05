Soccer-Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
June 5 (Gracenote) - Results from the Colombian championship Quarter-final second leg matches on Sunday Quarter-final Monday, June 5, second leg Independiente Medellin - Deportivo Cali 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Deportivo Cali - Independiente Medellin 4-1. Deportivo Cali win 5-4 on aggregate. Millonarios - Bucaramanga 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Bucaramanga - Millonarios 2-2. Millonarios win 4-2 on aggregate. Sunday, June 4, second leg Atletico Nacional - Jaguares 3-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Jaguares - Atletico Nacional 1-3. Atletico Nacional win 6-3 on aggregate. Pasto - America 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: America - Pasto 0-0. America win 1-0 on aggregate.
BERLIN, June 22 A China under-20 selection could be the 20th team in the German regional southwest league next season, playing out of competition, as the Asian nation is eager to tap into the world champions' stellar youth training.
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.