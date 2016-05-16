Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, May 15 Deportivo Cali 3 Jaguares 2 Cortulua 0 Bucaramanga 0 La Equidad 0 Millonarios 3 Patriotas 2 Atletico Nacional 2 Saturday, May 14 Envigado 1 Atletico Junior 1 Independiente Medellin 2 Once Caldas 1 Santa Fe 4 Fortaleza 0 Atletico Huila 3 Chico 1 Friday, May 13 Alianza Petrolera 2 Rionegro Aguilas 1 Pasto 1 Tolima 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 18 10 6 2 31 16 36 2 Millonarios 18 10 4 4 28 15 34 3 Atletico Nacional 17 10 3 4 37 19 33 4 Atletico Junior 18 9 6 3 26 19 33 5 Rionegro Aguilas 18 9 4 5 27 20 31 6 Santa Fe 18 9 4 5 25 18 31 7 Cortulua 18 8 6 4 27 20 30 8 Deportivo Cali 18 8 4 6 32 27 28 ------------------------- 9 Patriotas 18 7 5 6 20 20 26 10 Once Caldas 18 6 5 7 23 19 23 11 Jaguares 18 6 4 8 16 27 22 12 Pasto 18 4 9 5 18 21 21 13 Tolima 18 6 2 10 23 31 20 14 Bucaramanga 18 2 13 3 19 26 19 15 La Equidad 17 4 6 7 19 25 18 16 Atletico Huila 18 5 3 10 17 24 18 17 Envigado 18 4 5 9 20 21 17 18 Chico 18 3 7 8 16 26 16 19 Fortaleza 18 4 3 11 15 31 15 20 Alianza Petrolera 18 3 5 10 21 35 14 1-8: Championship play-off
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.