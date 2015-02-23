Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 22 Atletico Huila 1 Tolima 1 Pasto 2 Atletico Nacional 1 Aguilas Doradas 1 Santa Fe 1 Independiente Medellin 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas 1 Once Caldas 1 Saturday, February 21 Atletico Junior 4 Jaguares 0 Millonarios 4 Cortulua 1 Deportivo Cali 0 Alianza Petrolera 0 Cucuta 1 Chico 1 Envigado 2 Uniautonoma FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 2 Envigado 5 3 1 1 6 3 10 3 Atletico Huila 5 3 1 1 7 5 10 4 Millonarios 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 5 Santa Fe 5 2 3 0 7 5 9 6 Atletico Nacional 5 3 0 2 7 5 9 7 Deportivo Cali 5 2 2 1 5 5 8 8 Tolima 5 2 1 2 10 6 7 ------------------------- 9 Patriotas 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 10 Cortulua 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 11 Aguilas Doradas 5 2 1 2 4 4 7 12 Atletico Junior 4 2 0 2 6 4 6 13 Alianza Petrolera 5 1 3 1 2 2 6 14 Jaguares 5 1 2 2 5 8 5 15 Cucuta 5 1 2 2 4 9 5 16 Once Caldas 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 17 Chico 5 0 3 2 2 6 3 18 Pasto 4 1 0 3 2 7 3 19 Uniautonoma FC 5 0 2 3 2 6 2 20 La Equidad 5 0 1 4 2 8 1 1-8: Championship play-off
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.