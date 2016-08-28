Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila II matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Atletico Nacional 1 Independiente Medellin 0 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 1 Saturday, August 27 Cortulua 1 Deportivo Cali 1 Once Caldas 2 Pasto 3 Patriotas 1 Chico 0 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 2 Friday, August 26 Envigado 3 Rionegro Aguilas 1 La Equidad 2 Fortaleza 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tolima 10 5 5 0 16 5 20 2 Bucaramanga 10 6 2 2 14 8 20 3 Envigado 10 5 3 2 14 9 18 4 Atletico Nacional 9 5 3 1 12 8 18 5 Independiente Medellin 9 5 2 2 14 9 17 6 Pasto 9 4 2 3 12 12 14 7 Deportivo Cali 11 4 2 5 11 11 14 8 Millonarios 11 4 2 5 9 13 14 ------------------------- 9 Santa Fe 8 4 1 3 7 5 13 10 Patriotas 9 3 4 2 7 6 13 11 Once Caldas 11 3 3 5 14 15 12 12 La Equidad 9 2 5 2 11 9 11 13 Jaguares 8 3 2 3 8 8 11 14 Atletico Huila 9 3 2 4 7 9 11 15 Atletico Junior 6 2 4 0 8 5 10 16 Alianza Petrolera 10 2 4 4 8 11 10 17 Rionegro Aguilas 9 2 3 4 10 15 9 18 Cortulua 10 2 2 6 11 17 8 19 Fortaleza 10 2 2 6 9 16 8 20 Chico 10 1 1 8 5 16 4 1-8: Championship play-off Still being played (GMT): Sunday, August 28 Atletico Junior v Jaguares (2230) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 29 Santa Fe v Millonarios (0030)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.